Kopech (1-3) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the Reds.

It wasn't the cleanest outing but Kopech cruised to victory with a whopping 17 runs of support from his offense. Unsurprisingly, he struggled with the long ball in Cincinnati, serving up four solo homers, including Jonathan India's leadoff shot in the first inning. Kopech had allowed just three home runs over his previous five starts after coughing up five in his season debut. The 27-year-old now owns a 5.97 ERA and a 36:22 K:BB across 37.2 innings. Kopech is projected for a tough home matchup against the Astros next week.