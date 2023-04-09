Kopech (0-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks as the White Sox fell to the Pirates. He struck out five.

The 26-year-old performed well in his second start, giving up a single run and two hits following his rough season debut. Kopech gave up a sacrifice fly to Jake Suwinski in the first inning, and it would eventually be the only run scored in the game. However, Kopech would blank the Pirates for the rest of his outing before being relieved in the seventh. The right-hander looked crisp despite the loss-some much-needed hope for a White Sox rotation that has struggled out of the gate. Kopech owns a 6.75 ERA and 10:6 K:BB through 10.2 innings pitched.