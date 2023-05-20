Kopech (2-4) allowed one hit and struck out 10 over eight shutout innings to earn the win Friday over the Royals.

Kopech's lone blemish was a single to Michael Massey in the sixth inning, and Jackie Bradley prompted grounded into a double play to erase the mistake. This was arguably the best start of Kopech's career as he flirted with history while throwing 65 of 98 pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old trimmed his ERA to 4.83 with a 1.33 WHIP and 51:28 K:BB across 50.1 innings through nine starts this season. He'll look to build off of this successful outing when he takes the mound next week in a projected road start in Cleveland.