Kopech will start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Lucas Giolito was expected to work Sunday's game, but the team will instead opt to give Kopech his second start of the season. Kopech threw only 41 pitches across three innings in his first start of the campaign, leaving it unclear how deep he will be able to work this time around. On the other hand, he's provided quality innings while on the mound, amassing a 1.69 ERA with a 17:4 K:BB across 10.2 frames.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Sharp in short start•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Making first start since 2018•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Bouncing back strong•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Wipes out Royals•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Returns in style•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Strands inherited runners•