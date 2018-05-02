White Sox's Michael Kopech: Still has work to do
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Kopech is not yet ready for a promotion to the majors, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Kopech, who was named the organization's Pitcher of the Month for April, made his fifth start at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six. Command was one area of focus for Kopech, who has dropped his walk rate to a serviceable 3.0 BB/9, but Hahn wants to see the young right-hander incorporate more changeups. In his previous start, Kopech threw just seven changeups, one for a strike. The GM also mentioned a less measurable skill -- mound composure -- as an area of improvement. "He's making progress in both those areas," Hahn said. "We want to see more effective use of the changeup in the coming starts as well as ideally going deeper in ballgames over the next several and we'll continue evaluating." So, while the fans are anticipating Kopech's arrival, the decision makers remain patient. All the while, the White Sox's rotation needs to perform better. After Tuesday's loss to the Indians, Chicago's starters are 4-13 with a 5.27 ERA (27th in MLB).
