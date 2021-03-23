Kopech allowed two hits and struck out two over 1.1 innings in Monday's spring game against the Giants.

Kopech entered the game in relief of Lucas Giolito and stranded the two runners he inherited to end the fifth inning. He followed that up by stranding two runners in scoring position in the sixth by getting a called strikeout. The right-hander, who has allowed one run and struck out seven over 5.1 spring innings, will serve as a reliever to start the 2021 season.