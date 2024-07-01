Kopech struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Sunday against the Rockies.

Kopech made his third appearance in four days after recording back-to-back saves on June 27 and June 28. The right-hander delivered Sunday, retiring the side in order while striking out two batters on just eight pitches. The 28-year-old now owns a 2.25 ERA with two saves over his past eight innings, solidifying himself as the White Sox closer.