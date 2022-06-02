Kopech (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over three innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

After tossing seven scoreless innings against the Yankees on May 22, the White Sox opted to give the right-hander extra rest heading into Wednesday's matchup. However, Kopech appeared rusty and allowed runs in all three innings he pitched, including a three-run homer to Danny Jansen in the bottom of the third. Despite the poor start, Kopech still sports a 2.20 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP and has 43 strikeouts across 45.0 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's matchup with the Dodgers.