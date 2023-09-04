Kopech did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on one hit and five walks over 1.2 innings against the Tigers. He struck out two.
Despite only lasting 1.2 innings, Kopech threw 44 total pitches of which 16 ended up a strike as he walked five batters. Though he struggled with command, Kopech only allowed one hit on the day, which was a two-RBI double by Carson Kelly. Kopech is slated for a rematch with the Tigers for his next start this weekend.
