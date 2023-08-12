Kopech did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over 4.1 innings against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Kopech was consistently behind in the count, throwing first-pitch strikes to just eight of the 23 batters he faced. He still maintained a lead into the fifth but was pulled at 96 pitches after allowing three consecutive singles to close out his night. Kopech has been the pillar of inconsistency this year in his 21 starts, splitting evenly seven with four or more earned runs allowed, seven with no more than one earned run allowed and seven directly in-between. His next start is currently projected to take place next Friday in Colorado.