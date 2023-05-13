Kopech (1-4) allowed two runs on one hit and six walks over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against Houston.

Kopech worked through three shutout frames before the Astros got on the board in the fourth. The 27-year-old righty failed to complete five innings for the first time since his season debut April 3. His command has been shaky all year but Friday's outing set a new season high with six walks. For the year, Kopech is sporting a 41:28 K:BB and 5.74 ERA through 42.1 innings. He's currently scheduled to face the Guardians at home next week.