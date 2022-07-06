Kopech (2-6) took the loss during Tuesday's 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Twins, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Kopech escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and fired a scoreless second, but it was all downhill from there. The 26-year-old went on to permit long balls in each of the next three frames and was stung with a season-high six earned runs while issuing four walks for the fourth time this season. Kopech has now lost four straight starts, though his season line still features an above average 3.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 72.2 innings. He'll look to get back on track this weekend as he's set to oppose Detroit.