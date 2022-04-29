Kopech didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Royals, allowing two runs and four walks while striking out three across five innings.
Kopech has yet to factor into a decision this season, but his 1.42 ERA and .095 WHIP show that he's pitching extremely well. He has a strand rate of 83.3 percent and has yet to allow a home run over 19 innings pitched. The wins will come eventually for Kopech, provided he can receive some run support.
