White Sox's Michael Kopech: Takes different path Saturday
Kopech allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Kopech usually puts up eye-popping strikeout numbers, but he took a different approach Saturday, inducing 11 groundball outs and leaving with a lead, which was blown by the Knights' bullpen. He's allowed just one run on seven hits over 10 innings thus far, but we're tracking his progress in the number of walks he allows. Four walks over 10 innings is good, but we'd like to see that number tick downward.
