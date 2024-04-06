Kopech (0-1) allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out three to take the loss Friday against the Royals.

Kopech entered the game in the eighth inning of a tied contest and walked the second batter he faced, which ultimately became the game-deciding run. He's now walked five batters across his first 5.1 innings of work, resulting in a 1.69 WHIP. Kopech's usage was also particualrly notable, as he was deployed in the perceived highest-leverage situation rather than being reserved for a save chance. He's still likely to regularly serve as the closer for the White Sox, though the door could be open for another reliever to pick up a handful of saves.