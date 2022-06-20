Kopech (2-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Astros.

Kopech didn't have to miss a turn in the rotation after leaving last Sunday's start with knee discomfort. He wasn't great in his return to game action, with three of the four runs he allowed coming on home runs -- a solo shot by J.J. Matijevic in the fourth inning and a two-run blast from Mauricio Dubon in the fifth. Kopech has allowed multiple runs in only four of his 12 starts this season. He has a strong 2.38 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 55:25 K:BB through 56.2 innings. Sunday's was a tough matchup for the 26-year-old, but he lines up for a more favorable home start versus the Orioles next weekend.