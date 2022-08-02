Kopech (4-7) took the loss Monday versus the Royals. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Kopech hadn't allowed a home run in either of his last two starts, but he was tagged for solo shots by Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield in this contest. The seven innings Kopech pitched matched a season high, and this was the first time in seven starts he didn't walk multiple batters. The right-hander owns a 3.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 81:46 K:BB through 95.1 innings in 19 starts. He's projected for a road start against the Rangers this weekend.