White Sox's Michael Kopech: Takes no-decision Monday
Kopech allowed four hits and walked two while striking out nine over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
There were several hopeful signs in Monday's outing. Kopech threw strikes on 66.3 percent of his pitches (63-of-95), the highest percentage of strikes thrown in seven starts. His two free passes were a five-start low, and he went six innings for just the seventh time in 15 starts. The problem for Kopech has been putting together a sustained stretch of hopeful outings. He entered Monday having walked 21 over his last four starts, spanning 16 innings, so the wildness could return his next time out. The White Sox are waiting to see a sustained stretch without any hiccups before they consider promoting him to Chicago. Despite the inconsistency, White Sox director of player development Chris Getz remains confident. "Listen, he's going to find his way to the big leagues," Getz told Scot Gregor of the DeKalb Daily Chronicle. "He's going to be an impact frontline-type starter. I'm very confident in that. Just like a lot of great players, sometimes it's a meandering path. And to say that he's gone off track is not fair, because it's only been a couple of outings. I think he's in a really good spot."
