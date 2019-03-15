White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throwing from 75 feet
Kopech (elbow) has increased his throwing distance to 75 feet, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Kopech continues to make steady progress in his return from Tommy John surgery, though he's still not expected to return at any point this year. He underwent the procedure in September, which should give him time to be ready to take part in spring training of 2020.
