Kopech (knee) threw a bullpen session Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Kopech has been on the injured list since Aug. 23 due to a left knee strain, but he's now been cleared to resume mound work. The White Sox hope that he'll be able to return from the IL when first eligible Sept. 7, but the team will wait to see how he progresses in the coming days prior to officially determining his return date.
