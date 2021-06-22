Kopech (hamstring) threw a flat-ground session and a bullpen Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The righty has now thrown multiple bullpens in the past week and appears to be nearing a return to fame action, be that with the White Sox or with the Triple-A club on a rehab assignment. It remains unclear when exactly Kopech will be activated from the injured list.
