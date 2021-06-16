Kopech tested his injured hamstring by throwing off a mound Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kopech hasn't pitched since May 26 due to a strain and awaits the next course of action. Manager Tony La Russa said the coaches will huddle with medical staff to determine the next steps: whether Kopech can get enough work in bullpen sessions and simulated games with the team or if a minor-league rehab stint is necessary.
