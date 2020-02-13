White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws on side
Kopech (elbow) threw a side session Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Kopech is returning from Tommy John surgery and, as such, the White Sox will have his innings total closely monitored in 2020. The right-hander is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Charlotte.
