White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws six innings, command still off
Kopech allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out eight for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Getting deep into games has been problematic for Kopech, so seeing him throw six innings for the second straight game is an encouraging sign. However, the right-hander continued to wrestle with command, throwing just 54 of his 97 pitches for strikes while hitting a batter. He leads the International League with 105 strikeouts while also topping the circuit in walks (52) and hit batsmen (10) over 79.1 innings.
