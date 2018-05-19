Kopech (1-2) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Kopech earned his first win of the season while throwing a season-high number of pitches (102) and innings. He halted a two-start slide in which he walked eight batters over 6.1 innings. If much of life is about timing, then Kopech picked a great time to have his best outing of the season. The White Sox demoted starter Carson Fulmer to Charlotte after Friday's game and are in need of a fifth starter.