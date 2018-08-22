Kopech struck out four in two scoreless innings Tuesday against the Twins, issuing three hits and no walks.

Kopech made his MLB debut Tuesday, throwing 52 pitches (35 strikes) in the start while allowing no extra-base hits and hitting a batter. Kopech came advertised as a strikeout pitcher -- having struck out 170 batters in 126.1 innings playing for Triple-A Charlotte this year -- and he delivered on that front in the short outing. The 22-year-old went 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP in 24 starts for the minor-league club prior to his promotion, and he figures to remain with the White Sox pitching staff for the remainder of the year.