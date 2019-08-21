Kopech said on a White Sox broadcast that he will throw live batting practice before the end of the season, Clinton Cole of Future Sox reports.

During a July 31 broadcast, Kopech said he has been throwing all his pitches and feeling good. He noted that he is progressing to the point that he will face live hitters in August or September. We know he is not coming back this season, but it's good to hear that he appears to be progressing without setbacks.