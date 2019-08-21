White Sox's Michael Kopech: To face hitters soon
Kopech said on a White Sox broadcast that he will throw live batting practice before the end of the season, Clinton Cole of Future Sox reports.
During a July 31 broadcast, Kopech said he has been throwing all his pitches and feeling good. He noted that he is progressing to the point that he will face live hitters in August or September. We know he is not coming back this season, but it's good to hear that he appears to be progressing without setbacks.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throwing from 75 feet•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Placed on 60-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Resumes throwing•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Recommended for Tommy John surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak and Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...