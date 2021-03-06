Kopech will be used in a multi-inning relief role to start the season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kopech has long been thought to have some relief risk, as fireballers with shaky command often wind up in the bullpen, especially if they have a history of injuries. He'll pitch in a relief role to start the year, but that appears to be primarily a way of managing his innings after Tommy John surgery cost him all of 2019 and an opt out took away his 2020 season. The fact that he'll be used in a multi-inning role seemingly indicates that the White Sox want him to be ready to start games at some point down the line this year, though a clear plan has not yet been provided by the team. Given his potential strikeout prowess, Kopech could still provide a fair amount of fantasy value in a multi-inning relief role.