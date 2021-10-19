With the White Sox expected to trade Craig Kimbrel in the offseason, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports, Kopech could be in line to serve as the top setup option to closer Liam Hendriks next season.

Kopech was effective this season with a 3.50 ERA and 103 strikeouts across 69.1 innings to go along with 15 holds. Hendriks seems pretty secure as the team's closer, but Kopech could still have fantasy value in a high-leverage role for the White Sox, especially if he keeps racking up the strikeouts.