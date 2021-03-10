Kopech struck out one over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's spring game against San Diego.
Kopech made his first appearance in a game in nearly a year, March 10 of 2020. Seven of his nine pitches were for strikes, and his fastball clocked in between 97 and 99 MPH, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. The flame-throwing prospect will pitch out of the bullpen to start the season, but he could eventually move into the rotation.
