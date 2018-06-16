Kopech allowed five runs on two hits and a season-high eight walks for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Kopech threw just 35 of his 86 pitches for strikes and hit two batters in another reminder that the right-hander is not quite ready for the majors. "I'm sure the coaching staff down there is trying to help him through this particular difficulty, so to speak. But it's not unusual. It's not abnormal. It happens to guys, and hopefully he'll be back on track and continue to show some of the things we all expect he's going to become, which is a pretty talented and effective pitcher," manager Rick Renteria told Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times. Kopech has walked 33 batters over his last 35 innings (8.5 BB/9).