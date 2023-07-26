Kopech (4-9) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Kopech tied his season high in runs given up Tuesday, serving up a pair of homers to Dansby Swanson and a solo shot to Christopher Morel in just four innings of action. The outing marked his fifth straight start allowing a long ball, while his nine hits allowed also set a season high. However, if fantasy managers are looking for something positive to take away from Kopech's start, it'd be that he only handed out one walk after allowing a total of 24 walks over his last 18.2 innings. Through 97.1 innings this season, Kopech owns a 4.44 ERA, a 2.0 HR/9 and a 107:58 K:BB.