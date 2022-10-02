Kopech (shoulder) underwent surgery on his right knee Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kopech was already likely to miss the rest of the 2022 season due to a shoulder injury. However, that's now official, and he'll end the campaign with a 3.54 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 105:57 K:BB across 119.1 frames. Kopech is expected to overcome both issues in time to pitch without limitations for the beginning of spring training in 2023.

