White Sox's Michael Kopech: Undergoes successful surgery
Kopech underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Chicago's statement says that "Kopech is expected to make a full recovery in time to fully participate at spring training prior to the 2020 season," so it doesn't sound as though the White Sox have any thought of trying to get him back at the end of next season, which would have been a long shot at best.
