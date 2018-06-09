White Sox's Michael Kopech: Walks five Friday
Kopech allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out 10 for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Kopech continues a career-long to battle with command. Over his last seven games, he's walked 25 in 32 innings. The electric fastball gets all the headlines -- he' struck out 45 during that seven-game run -- but until he learns to command it consistently, the White Sox are not in a rush to bring him up to Chicago.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Control issues haunt Saturday's loss•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Posts second win•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws strong outing Friday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Control lapses Sunday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Still has work to do•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Another dominant Triple-A start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...