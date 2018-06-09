Kopech allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out 10 for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Kopech continues a career-long to battle with command. Over his last seven games, he's walked 25 in 32 innings. The electric fastball gets all the headlines -- he' struck out 45 during that seven-game run -- but until he learns to command it consistently, the White Sox are not in a rush to bring him up to Chicago.