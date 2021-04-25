Kopech (2-0) allowed one run on four hits and struck out 10 over five innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Rangers.

Kopech wasn't expected to make a long start, but he did enough to be eligible for the win. The White Sox offense took care of the rest, providing plenty of run support. The 24-year-old right-hander has a 1.72 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings this season. He's made two starts and six total appearances, but Kopech may have to settle for a long-relief role once Lance Lynn (back) returns.