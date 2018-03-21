White Sox's Michael Kopech: Will develop changeup in minors
Kopech, who was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, needs to continue to develop his changeup, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Kopech's final two appearance in major-league camp didn't go so well -- 12 runs (nine earned) in 2.2 innings -- but there were signs early on that he's getting a feel for the changeup. He also needs to clean up his command. If the organization sees improvement in both the changeup and command at Triple-A Charlotte, Kopech could be up with Chicago at some point in mid-May, which would delay his service-time clock and limit the number of innings he throws in the chilly Midwestern spring.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: No chance at Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Pitches out of trouble•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Impresses in spring debut•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Scheduled to start Monday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Receives spring invite•
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...