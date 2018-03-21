Kopech, who was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, needs to continue to develop his changeup, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Kopech's final two appearance in major-league camp didn't go so well -- 12 runs (nine earned) in 2.2 innings -- but there were signs early on that he's getting a feel for the changeup. He also needs to clean up his command. If the organization sees improvement in both the changeup and command at Triple-A Charlotte, Kopech could be up with Chicago at some point in mid-May, which would delay his service-time clock and limit the number of innings he throws in the chilly Midwestern spring.