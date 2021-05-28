Kopech (hamstring/personal) won't start either half of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Kopech is dealing with a sore left hamstring, though he's currently away from the team while on the bereavement list rather than the injured list. It's unclear which issue is the one that will keep him from returning Monday.
