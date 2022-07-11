Kopech allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in Sunday's win over Detroit. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Kopech got off to an ugly start Sunday; he walked Riley Greene on four pitches and then served up a two-run shot to Javier Baez before recording an out. After the early struggle, Kopech kept the Tigers off the board for the rest of his outing. He broke an ugly four-start losing streak in which he allowed 16 earned runs over 21 innings. The 26-year-old righty owns a 3.35 ERA with a 72:38 K:BB through 78 innings this season. Kopech is projected to start in Minnesota next week.