Soroka was removed from his relief appearance in Sunday's game against the Pirates due to right shoulder soreness, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soroka was the first pitcher summoned from the bullpen to relieve opening pitcher Jared Shuster, who recorded the first five outs of the game. Though Soroka needed just three pitches to retire Joey Bart for the final out of the second inning, he didn't stay in the game to begin the third inning due to the injury. He's scheduled to undergo further evaluation on his shoulder, but the White Sox may not have an update on the severity of Soroka's injury until after the All-Star break.