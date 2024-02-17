Soroka (forearm) has a "rotation spot that's his to lose," Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soroka ended the 2023 season on the injured list but threw between 38 and 40 pitches Friday and came out healthy afterward. Problems staying on the mound are nothing new for Soroka, as he has managed only 46 innings combined across the last four seasons. If he manages to stay healthy for the rest of spring training, he should have a chance to make consistent turns through a big-league rotation for the first time since 2019.