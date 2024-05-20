White Sox manager Pedro Grifol indicated Monday that Soroka is likely to stay in the bullpen rather than take the rotation spot vacated by Brad Keller, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soroka threw four scoreless innings in relief of Keller on Saturday, but it sounds like he'll remain in a relief role for now after struggling mightily as a starter earlier this season (6.39 ERA). Nick Nastrini and Jonathan Cannon would seem to be candidates to fill Keller's role.