White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday that Soroka will move to the team's bullpen, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

In nine starts this season, Soroka has managed an ugly 6.39 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 24:24 K:BB across 43.2 innings. He will remain stretched out as a long reliever and Grifol did not rule out Soroka eventually rejoining the rotation at some point later this season. Brad Keller is taking Soroka's spot in the rotation.