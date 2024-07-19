The White Sox placed Soroka on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 16, due to a right shoulder strain.
The right-hander suffered the injury during the final game before the All-Star break Sunday and will require a stint on the injured list. Soroka will be eligible to be reinstated July 30, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined.
