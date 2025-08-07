White Sox's Michael Taylor: Clubs late homer in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.
Taylor gave the White Sox some hope when he began the ninth inning with a solo shot off All-Star closer Andres Munoz to narrow his team's deficit to two runs. It was the veteran outfielder's sixth long ball of the campaign and just his second over his past 29 games. Taylor certainly needed to wake up his bat -- he's played sparingly of late and entered Wednesday in a 2-for-22 slump.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Taylor: Settling into short-side role•
-
White Sox's Michael Taylor: Back to bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Michael Taylor: Returns to starting lineup•
-
White Sox's Michael Taylor: Exits with bruise•
-
White Sox's Michael Taylor: Gaining traction in everyday lineup•
-
White Sox's Michael Taylor: Playing time trending up•