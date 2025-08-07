Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

Taylor gave the White Sox some hope when he began the ninth inning with a solo shot off All-Star closer Andres Munoz to narrow his team's deficit to two runs. It was the veteran outfielder's sixth long ball of the campaign and just his second over his past 29 games. Taylor certainly needed to wake up his bat -- he's played sparingly of late and entered Wednesday in a 2-for-22 slump.