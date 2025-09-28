White Sox's Michael Taylor: In lineup for final career game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor announced prior to Sunday's game against the Nationals that he will retire from professional baseball following the contest, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The 34-year-old said that he made the decision a few months ago that 2025 would be his last season in the big leagues, but he waited until the final game of the campaign to confirm his plans. The White Sox will include Taylor in the lineup for Sunday's contest, as he'll occupy center field and bat ninth. Taylor -- who has played 12 years in the big leagues -- enters the finale with a .199/.256/.366 slash line to go with nine home runs and eight stolen bases over 321 plate appearances with the White Sox this season.
