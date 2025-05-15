Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Reds.

Taylor has been in the lineup for two straight games, even with Luis Robert back in the lineup. Both of those starts have come against left-handed pitching, though Taylor is likely to lose playing time to Joshua Palacios against right-handed pitching. He performed well with the opportunity Wednesday but is hitting just .198/.258/.360 across 94 plate appearances for the season.