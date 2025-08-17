White Sox's Michael Taylor: Losing out on playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
After collecting four straight starts from Aug. 6 through 9, Taylor has now been included in the lineup just twice in the White Sox's last seven games. The recent returns of Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas from the injured list appear to have resulted in Taylor losing out on playing time.
