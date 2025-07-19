Taylor went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Friday against the Pirates.

Taylor has sat against each of the last five right-handed pitchers the Whtie Sox have face, but started against the last four lefties. He hit ninth in the order Friday against Bailey Falter and delivered a three-RBI double in the seventh inning to put the team up 10-1. While his playing time isn't likely to be consistent, Taylor has hit a decent .240 with four doubles, eight RBI and two runs scored across 29 plate appearances in July.