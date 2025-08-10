White Sox's Michael Taylor: Sitting after four straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Though he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale, Taylor's playing time appears to be on the rise in the wake of Chase Meidroth (thumb) recently joining Miguel Vargas (oblique) on the injured list. Taylor started in each of Chicago's last four games, going 6-for-15 with three solo home runs, one double, two walks and an additional run.
